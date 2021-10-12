GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEAGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

