Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Gem Diamonds to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

