Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $148.74

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.74 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.92). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.95), with a volume of 168,272 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £416.34 million and a PE ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

