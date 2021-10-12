Generation Income Properties Inc Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,667. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

