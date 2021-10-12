Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

