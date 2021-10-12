Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.05% of Citrix Systems worth $298,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,553 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.40 and a 12-month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

