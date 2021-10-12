Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $255,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

