Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 233,673 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,442,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Ingersoll Rand worth $313,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

