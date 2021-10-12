Geode Capital Management LLC Has $306.32 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $306,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,970,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,095,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.