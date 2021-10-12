Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,286 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $329,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

