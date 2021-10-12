Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $34.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.71 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 97,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

