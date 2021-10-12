Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $34.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.71 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 97,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.