Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $14.30 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

