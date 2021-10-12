GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,435.44 ($18.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £72.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,393.37. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

