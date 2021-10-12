Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

GSAT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after buying an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after buying an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 5,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $16,373,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

