GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.66. GMS posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE GMS opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GMS by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

