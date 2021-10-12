GMT Capital Corp Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 4.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $63,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,248. The company has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.40 and its 200-day moving average is $373.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.