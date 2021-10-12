Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.82 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

