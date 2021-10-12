Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

GBDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 246,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 59,202 shares of company stock valued at $941,126 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.