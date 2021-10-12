Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,238 ($16.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.73. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 661 ($8.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

