Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $21.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 17,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

