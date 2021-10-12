Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.20 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.44.

GPL opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 737,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

