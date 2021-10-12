Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.