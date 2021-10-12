Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $315,000 Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Invitae were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invitae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE NVTA opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.