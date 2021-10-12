Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 31.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 44.3% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

