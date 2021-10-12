Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,228 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

