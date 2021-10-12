Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $52,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

ILMN stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.61. 12,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,251. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.