Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 194,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55. The company has a market capitalization of $346.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

