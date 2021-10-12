Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.28. 34,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,122. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.92 and its 200-day moving average is $265.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

