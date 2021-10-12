Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 747,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

