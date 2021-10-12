Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $907.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

