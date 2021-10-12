Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $502,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $433.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,752. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

