Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 72,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,373. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

