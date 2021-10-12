Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

