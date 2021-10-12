Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As Hawaii’s largest electricity provider, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects. For the 2021-2023 period, it intends to invest up to $1.2 billion. In renewables, the company aims to reliably integrate an estimated total of 165,000 private solar systems by 2030. It also aims to add 360 MW of grid-scale solar and 157 MW of grid-scale wind. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position over the long run. Moreover, the stock’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt. Although average daily passenger arrivals have improved recently, it is yet to meet the pre-pandemic levels. This implies that the company’s revenues might suffer in the near term.”

HE opened at $39.25 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

