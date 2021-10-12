HC Wainwright Increases Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target to $14.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.07 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

