HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

