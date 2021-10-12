HC Wainwright Trims Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Target Price to $162.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $178.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 253.17% from the company’s current price.

TPTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

