Head to Head Review: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) vs. Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Thimble Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.08% 16.50% 7.63% Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Thimble Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thimble Point Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Thimble Point Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Thimble Point Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.21 $35.19 million $2.99 35.23 Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Thimble Point Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Thimble Point Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Thimble Point Acquisition Company Profile

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

