Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 212.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

