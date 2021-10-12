Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 32,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $332.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.