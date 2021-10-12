Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $39,540,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $521,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

