Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,669,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 144,885 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

