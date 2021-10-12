Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.45 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

