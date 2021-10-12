Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 25,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 656,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

