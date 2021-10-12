Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.70

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 2821314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

