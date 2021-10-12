Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.24. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

