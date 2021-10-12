Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

HRTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 709,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.