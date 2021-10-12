Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -249.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.