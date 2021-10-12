Holistic Financial Partners Has $414,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $158,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $564.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

