Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

